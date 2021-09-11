Head to Head Contrast: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American International Group and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 9.35% 5.83% 0.65% Everest Re Group 11.87% 9.13% 2.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Everest Re Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $43.74 billion 1.06 -$5.94 billion $2.52 21.60 Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.06 $514.15 million $7.46 34.23

Everest Re Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group. American International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American International Group and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36 Everest Re Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

American International Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.73, indicating a potential downside of 4.98%. Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $290.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Everest Re Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than American International Group.

Risk & Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American International Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American International Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats American International Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S. The International segment offers foreign property and casualty reinsurance through Everest Re’s branches in Canada and Singapore and through offices in Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment comprises reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies from its Bermuda office and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets through its UK branch and Ireland Re. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartere

