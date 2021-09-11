Head to Head Comparison: CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CapitaLand and Chiyoda’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.18 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million $0.07 59.43

Chiyoda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CapitaLand.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A Chiyoda -3.99% 19.17% 1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CapitaLand and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CapitaLand beats Chiyoda on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea. The CapitaLand China segment encompasses residential, commercial strata and urban development, office, shopping malls, lodging, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in China. The CapitaLand India segment comprises logistics and business parks property development in India. The CapitaLand Lodging segment is an international serviced residence owner-operator with operations in key cities of Asia Pacific, Europe, United States of America and Middle East. The CapitaLand Financial segment is the real estate fund management unit comprising the Group’s REIT managers and Fund managers. The Corporate and Others

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

