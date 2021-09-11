Head-To-Head Analysis: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 229.46%. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 252.73%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 13.06 -$84.23 million ($0.55) -2.35 Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 334.08 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -3.10

Marker Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -54.80% -37.26% Marker Therapeutics N/A -73.45% -54.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Marker Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

