HC Wainwright Trims Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price to $25.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

