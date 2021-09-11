Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Harmony Biosciences worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,476. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.65.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

