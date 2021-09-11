Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 792 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

