Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 209 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

