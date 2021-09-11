Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 18,060 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a PE ratio of 704.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

