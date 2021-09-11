Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $557,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,902 shares of company stock worth $2,035,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

