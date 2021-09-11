Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:HAE traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.47. 813,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,724 shares of company stock worth $103,690. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

