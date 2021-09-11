GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 12,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84 and a beta of -0.24.

Get GWG alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in GWG by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GWG by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in GWG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.