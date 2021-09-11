Guider One Day Trading Volume Hits $39.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Guider has a market capitalization of $12,501.36 and $39.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guider

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

