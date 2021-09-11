GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $139,000 Investment in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of InflaRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

IFRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

