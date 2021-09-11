GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $126,000 in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $4,229,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at $2,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.50.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

