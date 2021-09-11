GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $210,000 Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 126.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 57.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

