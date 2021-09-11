GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 6,503 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OVV opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

