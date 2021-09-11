GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 122,401 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.46 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,161.80% and a negative return on equity of 77.18%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

