GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 13,714 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 58.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

