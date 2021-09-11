Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $63.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Greif alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $4,678,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Greif will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.