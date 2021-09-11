Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce $651.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.40 million. Green Plains reported sales of $424.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,593. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

