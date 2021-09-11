Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) versus DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Critical Contrast

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and DSV Panalpina A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.50 $651.10 million $2.03 63.85

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and DSV Panalpina A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64

DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus price target of $122.55, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Given DSV Panalpina A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DSV Panalpina A/S is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Volatility & Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

