Gratus Capital LLC Sells 18,925 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 362,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

