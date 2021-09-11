Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 154,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 41.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

