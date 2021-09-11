Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

