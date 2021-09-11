Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,533 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,833,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 119,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $148.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

