Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.