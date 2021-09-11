Graphlinq Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $368,800.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $368,800.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00059392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00161100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

