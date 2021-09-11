GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.61. 34,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,000,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Specifically, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 145,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 814,527 shares of company stock worth $31,078,726 and sold 1,372,053 shares worth $48,252,886. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GoodRx by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GoodRx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,256 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

