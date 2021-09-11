Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 0.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.88. Approximately 339,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 469,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.92.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$728.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.82.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

