Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 64,450 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,362,281.66.

NYSE:CRC opened at $39.33 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth $8,922,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

