Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

