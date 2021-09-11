Glennon Small Companies Ltd (GC1) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Glennon Small Companies’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Get Glennon Small Companies alerts:

In other Glennon Small Companies news, insider Michael Glennon purchased 449,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$337,290.00 ($240,921.43). Also, insider John Larsen purchased 38,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$29,223.75 ($20,874.11). Insiders purchased a total of 491,205 shares of company stock valued at $368,663 in the last three months.

About Glennon Small Companies

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.