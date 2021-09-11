Glenn A. Carter Sells 200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:TYL opened at $471.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

