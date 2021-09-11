Glenn A. Carter Sells 200 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:TYL opened at $471.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.12.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
