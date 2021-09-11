GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $39.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 529,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,201. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

