Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

