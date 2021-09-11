Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading 6.8% Higher

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.80. 8,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Genetron by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Genetron during the first quarter worth $39,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genetron by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Genetron by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genetron by 65.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 276,571 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

