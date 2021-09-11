Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Purchases $100,728.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GCO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Featured Article: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.