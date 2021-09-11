Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Purchases $100,728.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GCO opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $879.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.