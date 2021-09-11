Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $460.00

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $460.00 and last traded at $458.23, with a volume of 11644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $443.21.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Get Generac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Generac by 85.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Generac by 8.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.