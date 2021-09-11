Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.75. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 19,309 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.