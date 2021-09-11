GAMB (GMB) Trading 82.8% Higher Over Last Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 107.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. GAMB has a market cap of $27.08 million and $6.49 million worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 82.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00162039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043584 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.