Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

