FY2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.11 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 377,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 268,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 64,354 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.