FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Shutterstock, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shutterstock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,090,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,894,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock worth $16,922,321. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

