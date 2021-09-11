FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Boosted by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

