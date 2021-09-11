Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $1.72 on Major Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $79.26 million and approximately $82.51 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00060180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00164557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

