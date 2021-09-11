Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 716,219 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,219 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,765,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 752,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Paya by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 221,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.