Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 4,239 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of LGI Homes worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2,480.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 41,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 8,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.46. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

