Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412,898 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AECOM by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AECOM by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.