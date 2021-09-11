Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 7,431 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.60% of Merit Medical Systems worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 100.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,528 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.70 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.