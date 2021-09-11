Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.38 ($56.92).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €41.76 ($49.12) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.